LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A small plane crashed beside a supermarket near Lisbon on Monday, killing four people on board the aircraft and one on the ground. Four people were slightly injured, emergency services said.

The dead were the Swiss pilot, three French passengers on the plane and a Portuguese truck driver, emergency services operational commander Miguel Cruz told The Associated Press.

The Swiss-registered plane crashed shortly after a noon (1100 GMT) takeoff from Tires aerodrome, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the Portuguese capital, Cruz said.

The truck driver was offloading his cargo at the supermarket’s rear cargo bay, which is about two kilometers (just over a mile) from the runway, when the plane crashed near him. His truck was in flames.

The injured were shopping inside the supermarket, which is located in a residential neighborhood, and were treated for shock and smoke inhalation.

About three dozen firefighting vehicles were sent to the scene, officials said. One nearby house was blackened by smoke.