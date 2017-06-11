BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot was seriously injured when his small plane crashed into a car parked outside a church in Florida.

Polk County Fire Rescue said the plane went down during the Sunday service at the Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Bartow. The church has a medical ministry and two registered nurses rushed out to assist the injured pilot until rescue workers arrived.

The agency says the pilot, a male, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Photographs posted by the fire agency on Facebook showed an overturned white SUV with a wrecked single-engine aircraft on top of it.