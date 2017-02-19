BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a New Jersey neighborhood, injuring the pilot.
The single-engine 1972 Piper plane went down shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday in Bayonne.
City officials say the pilot was alert and talking after rescuers removed him from the wreckage. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
The pilot was the only person aboard the plane. His name has not been released.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle judge won’t immediately release ‘Dreamer’ from detention center
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Sticker shock as much higher car-tab bills land in mailboxes
- Either invite us or not already | Dear Carolyn
The plane mangled power lines in the area and damaged some parked vehicles. But no one on the ground was injured in the crash.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.