FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — A truck driver who heard a strange thud while driving down an Ohio highway says he pulled over to find landing gear sticking out his trailer after it was clipped by a small plane making a low approach.
No one was injured in the collision near the Fremont airport Tuesday. The pilot of the plane landed the aircraft on its belly.
Truck driver Russ Street pulled over at the airport, thinking he might have blown a tire, and saw a small tire sticking out of the top of his trailer.
State police say it’s unclear why the plane was coming in low. They say the pilot, 71-year-old John Randall, was out for a short practice flight.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Thousands of Hanford workers take cover after cave-in of tunnel with radioactive waste
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- 1 dead after car crashes into home in North Seattle WATCH
Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to arrive Wednesday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.