NEW YORK (AP) — The Fire Department of New York says it has put out an apartment fire at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan.
There were no serious injuries reported. One person refused medical attention.
The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. Friday in a 47th floor apartment at the hotel on Central Park West, near Columbus Circle.
The cause has not been officially determined. However, the Daily News says it appears there may have been an electrical short circuit.
Most Read Stories
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- He wants baby, she’ll think about it — after wedding | Dear Carolyn
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- Up to 3 feet of snow could slam Cascades; Seattle sees coldest 3 months in decades
- No soda tax for diet drinkers? Seattle’s plan excludes drinks favored by rich and white | FYI Guy
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.