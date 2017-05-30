Share story

By
The Associated Press

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says another earthquake was recorded in southern Kansas during the Memorial Day weekend.

The agency says an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 was recorded Sunday. It was centered 8 miles west of Belle Plaine in Sumner County.

The Hays Post reports (http://bit.ly/2qBR1Xh ) this was the eighth quake in Kansas in May.

Another earthquake, with 2.6 magnitude, was reported Thursday 10 miles west of Belle Plaine.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

Other earthquakes have been reported in Jewell and Harper counties in May.

The Associated Press