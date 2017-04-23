SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A small earthquake has rattled parts of the Southern California coast.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-3.6 quake hit just before 11 a.m. Sunday about 3 miles east of Santa Barbara.
A sheriff’s dispatcher says there are no immediate reports of damage or injury.
The geological survey’s website had hundreds of reports of people feeling the shaking nearly 60 miles to the north in Lompoc and as far south as Los Angeles County.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Car brings down power lines, causing I-5 shutdown and outages in North Seattle
- Boeing issues new layoff notices to 429 workers in Washington state
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.