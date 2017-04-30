TYONEK, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Earthquake Center says a magniture-3.3 earthquake hit a peninsula in the southern part of the state.
The center says the earthquake struck the Kenai Peninsula region at 1:32 p.m. Sunday. Its epicenter was 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Tyonek, a coastal village of about 200 people.
The center says the earthquake, which had a depth of 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) was also felt in Soldotna, Anchorage and Homer.
There are no reports of damage.
