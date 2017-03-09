WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Fire crews are expecting slower winds as they work to extinguish blazes that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and killed six people.
Most of the burned land is in Kansas, where more than 1,000 square miles has been consumed in a series of fires. One that spans two counties along Kansas’ southern border with Oklahoma is the largest in the state’s recorded history.
Emergency officials in the two counties said Thursday morning that the fire is largely contained, with crews working to monitor hot spots.
Comanche County Emergency Manager John Lehman says the ground is “extremely dry,” so it’s possible the fire could re-ignite.
In neighboring Clark County, emergency management spokeswoman Allison Kuhns says “frankly there not much left to burn.”
