ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — A deer came barreling through the showroom of an Atlanta area car dealership after jumping through an open window.
Local news outlets report the surprise visitor startled employees at Nalley Lexus in Roswell.
The dealership posted a video Monday on Facebook that shows the deer slipping and sliding on the showroom floor before running into the garage area and out one of the doors.
No one was injured.
Nalley Lexus employees joked that while the deer made it out safely, the animal still hasn’t returned their follow up sales calls.
