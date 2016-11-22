SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Family and friends say a slain San Antonio police detective was a genuine and generous man who took seriously his job of protecting the community both on duty and off.

Detective Benjamin Marconi’s immediate family members declined to comment, but an aunt, Estela Ayala, says Marconi had an easy smile and never spoke ill of others.

Former state Sen. Leticia Van de Putte, a longtime friend, told the San Antonio Express-News (http://bit.ly/2gyC6wv ) that Marconi always kept safety in mind and would threaten to take the car keys of people at bars he deemed unfit to drive.

The 50-year-old detective was fatally shot Sunday as he sat in his patrol car writing a traffic ticket. A 31-year-old man upset about a custody dispute has been arrested in the shooting.