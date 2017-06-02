PITTSBURGH (AP) — The widow of a Pennsylvania police chief slain in 1980 is suing the wife of a man wanted by the FBI, saying investigators recently found a hidden room in her home where the suspect may have hid from authorities.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, names Lillian Webb and son Stanley Webb.

Authorities believe Donald Eugene Webb fatally shot Saxonburg police Chief Greg Adams during a Dec. 4, 1980, traffic stop and the chief may have wounded Webb in the leg.

The widow’s lawyer says the FBI has told her about finding the hidden room and a cane near a closet in Lillian Webb’s home. The fugitive would be in his 80s if he’s still alive.

Lillian and Stanley Webb couldn’t immediately be reached at Dartmouth, Massachusetts phone numbers listed for them.