LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it’s investigating the death of an inmate who was apparently attacked by another inmate at a prison.

A patrol report says Melvin Green received serious injuries to his head Tuesday afternoon at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, about 95 miles (156 kilometers) southwest of Cincinnati. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The patrol reports that the death is being considered a homicide. The name of Green’s assailant has not yet been released.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says Green was incarcerated in 2005 and was serving an eight-year sentence with a six-year gun specification for aggravated robbery and vandalism in Hamilton County and vandalism in Warren County.