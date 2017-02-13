LEADWOOD, Mo. (AP) — The wife of a Ku Klux Klan leader from Missouri who was found fatally shot over the weekend is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.
An official at the St. Francois County Jail told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2lIow8U ) Monday that 44-year-old Malissa Ancona is in custody. Charges have not been filed.
Her husband, 51-year-old Frank Ancona, was found fatally shot near the Big River Saturday. He had not been seen for several days. His vehicle was found Thursday on a forestry service road near Potosi.
Ancona called himself an imperial wizard with the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. A website for the group includes an image of Ancona in a white hood and robe standing in front of a burning cross.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- After block of Trump travel ban, Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell adjusts to spotlight
- 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern California dam VIEW
- Trump plans to crack down on immigration may cost billions
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.