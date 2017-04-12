TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A union representing corrections officers says the suspect in the fatal prison beating of a serial killer dubbed the “Angel of Death” was a fellow Ohio inmate in a protective custody unit.
Former nurse’s aide Donald Harvey died last month after he was found beaten at the state’s prison in Toledo.
A prison spokeswoman tells The Blade (http://bit.ly/2ooox3q ) the 64-year-old Harvey was in protective custody because of his case’s notoriety, but the unit isn’t extra-restrictive housing.
Investigators haven’t publicly identified or charged the suspect or said why the suspect was in protective custody.
Harvey was serving multiple life sentences after admitting in 1987 to killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky. He said he was trying to end their suffering and claimed he killed even more.
___
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/
