RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A 100-strong choir of uniformed officers and a 21-gun salute sounded farewell at a memorial service for an Arkansas sheriff’s lieutenant who was killed last week in the line of duty.

Law enforcement officers from across the state wearing their badges with black ribbons packed a Russellville church Monday to remember Lt. Kevin Mainhart, who was shot to death during a traffic stop Thursday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge were also in attendance.

Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey told the congregation that the fallen lieutenant stood out from the rest. As his casket was taken from the church, a dispatcher told Mainhart he was “clear to go, 10-7”

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Mainhart’s death and two other killings.