SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A skydiving instructor died of heart disease before hitting the ground in a tandem jump that injured his student.
The coroner in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, tells The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2sbcGr0 ) that 58-year-old Benjamin Leroy Crowell died in the air over Royal Golf Course near Slidell. His student told authorities that Crowell lost consciousness after they left the plane Sunday.
An autopsy was done Tuesday.
Brenda Grafton, who owns Skydive Nawlins, says Crowell was a longtime instructor who had done more than 9,000 jumps. He was from Theodore, Alabama.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Backing out of wedding means owning decision | Dear Carolyn
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Tesla’s Model X misses out on nation’s SUV hunger
The Federal Aviation Administration is handling toxicology testing, as is standard procedure.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.