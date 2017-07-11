DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are investigating the death of a sky diver whose body was found with a partially-deployed parachute.

The unidentified sky diver fell from a plane near the DeLand Municipal Airport, 22 miles (35 kilometers) southwest of Daytona Beach, on Tuesday.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the Federal Aviation Administration was notified and that police officers were reaching out to Italian consulate officials about the sky diver’s death.

The man was jumping under the auspices of Skydive Deland, which has had five fatalities in the past four years, according to the newspaper.

Skydive DeLand is one of the nation’s busiest skydiving facilities and attracts jumpers of all skill levels.

___

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com