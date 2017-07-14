DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A sky diver in Florida sent a video to his wife saying he wasn’t going to pull the cord on his parachute, minutes before jumping to his death from a plane.

An incident report released Friday by the DeLand Police Department says Capotorto Vitantonio’s wife ran into Sky Dive DeLand Tuesday after receiving the video and begged an employee to stop her husband.

The employee radioed up to the plane, but it was too late. Vitantonio had already jumped.

The report says that Vitantonio, an experienced jumper, didn’t open his shoot.

According to the report, Vitantonio told his wife in the video that he was going “somewhere wonderful.”

The Sky Dive DeLand employee told investigators that Vitantonio seemed “normal” before going up.