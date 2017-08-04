HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut boy got an unpleasant surprise when he awoke to find a skunk in his bed.
Hamden Police say the 13-year-old was awoken in his upstairs bedroom by the skunk, which had climbed into bed with him.
Police say the skunk apparently got into the home when it climbed through a hole in a trash can and a resident brought the can inside. It’s not clear how the skunk found its way into the boy’s bed, but no one was happy about the outcome.
Hamden Animal Control Division responded to a call about at 6 a.m. on July 25. Police say an animal control officer arrived “to the poignant smell of skunk, which emanated throughout the house.”
The family got the animal out of the house on their own.