SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police say they have detained a man suspected of setting fire to the birthplace of late military dictator Park Chung-hee, the father of current President Park Geun-hye.

The fire Thursday happened in the southern city of Gumi. It comes as Park Geun-hye faces a push in parliament to impeach her over allegations that she allowed a confidante to pull government strings and extort businesses.

Millions of people have protested against Park over the last month.

Police in Gumi say that at least one of the buildings at the home, which is now a tourist site, was seriously damaged.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency says that the hall that houses an altar of the senior Park and his late wife was completely burned down.