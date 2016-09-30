ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A college hall in Oregon where a mass shooting took place last year is set to be demolished in October.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://is.gd/ScUbrp ) that the demolition of Umpqua (um-quaw) Community College’s Snyder Hall is scheduled to begin the week of Oct. 17. A new building is expected to be ready for classes by next fall.
The college closed the building of classrooms and offices after Chris Harper Mercer killed nine people and injured nine others at Snyder Hall before dying in a shootout with police Oct. 1, 2015.
A committee of students, teachers and administrators voted that Snyder Hall should be demolished and rebuilt with a new design.
Lawmakers have approved $6 million to replace Snyder Hall and improve security across campus. The rebuild is estimated at $4.2 million.
