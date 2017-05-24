DETROIT (AP) — The “Pope’s Choir” is coming to the United States for the first time in three decades.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the Sistine Chapel Choir will perform in New York, Washington and Detroit in September.

One of the oldest choirs in the world, the Sistine Chapel Choir’s boys and men sing for Pope Francis at his Masses.

The group will perform at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City; the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington D.C.; and the Detroit Opera House.

The three-city tour was revealed Wednesday during a news event at the Opera House, where John Hale, president of sponsor Corporate Travel, says it is the choir’s first visit to the U.S. in more than 30 years.

