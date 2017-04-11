ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who helped move her elder sister’s body after their mother killed her has received probation.
Twenty-one-year-old Hannah Tyburski pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of gross abuse of a corpse for helping Janet Tyburski move 26-year-old Rachele Tyburski’s body from the family’s home in the Cleveland suburb of Lakewood to a field in Lorain County in March 2015.
Forty-seven-year-old Janet Tyburski was sentenced last week to a minimum of 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. She apologized in court and said she wasn’t in her right mind when she put the body in a field.
Hannah Tyburski’s attorney said Tuesday that the college student is trying to get her life back on track.
