Nation & World Sister confirms Iowa brother was killed, his wife was wounded in Florida airport attack Originally published January 7, 2017 at 8:58 am Share story The Associated Press COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Sister confirms Iowa brother was killed, his wife was wounded in Florida airport attack. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryFlorida airport victims: World travelers, a social butterfly Previous Story2nd suspect charged in fire that killed Ohio firefighter
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.