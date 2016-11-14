ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A woman being held in a New York jail is again facing charges she killed her twin sister after their vehicle plunged off a Hawaii cliff in May.

State police say 38-year-old Alexandria Duval was arrested Friday after being tracked down at an Albany home.

The arrest comes after the Maui Police Department issued a warrant for Duval’s arrest when a grand jury indicted her on a second-degree murder charge late last month. She’s accused of killing her sister Anastasia by driving their SUV off a cliff.

Duval was initially jailed on a murder charge after the crash. A judge later determined there was no probable cause to support the charge.

She’s being held in an Albany jail awaiting extradition to Hawaii. Duval spent three weeks in an upstate jail after being charged with DWI in August.