Share story

By

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A woman being held in a New York jail is again facing charges she killed her twin sister after their vehicle plunged off a Hawaii cliff in May.

State police say 38-year-old Alexandria Duval was arrested Friday after being tracked down at an Albany home.

The arrest comes after the Maui Police Department issued a warrant for Duval’s arrest when a grand jury indicted her on a second-degree murder charge late last month. She’s accused of killing her sister Anastasia by driving their SUV off a cliff.

Duval was initially jailed on a murder charge after the crash. A judge later determined there was no probable cause to support the charge.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

She’s being held in an Albany jail awaiting extradition to Hawaii. Duval spent three weeks in an upstate jail after being charged with DWI in August.

The Associated Press