ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A single mom is generating attention online after she donned a mustache, dressed up like a dad for a school breakfast event and posed for photos with her son.
KSL-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lzXYZY) Whitney Kittrell wore the costume after deciding to fulfill her son’s request that she accompany him to a “Dads and Donuts” event.
Kitrell is divorced with full custody of her children and says some days have been better than others for the family.
She said her son was all happiness as he introduced her to his classmates as both parents.
Kittrell said Lucas told her he wanted her to go since she’s his dad too.
The St. George mom posted the photos online and received a surprisingly strong response.
Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/
