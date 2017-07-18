PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Singer Zac Brown has visited a teenager in a hospital who missed the band’s latest Philadelphia concert after he was paralyzed in a swimming pool accident.
Seventeen-year-old Thomas Schoettle (SHET’-tel) hit his head and injured his neck last month after diving into the pool. He missed Brown’s concert Saturday, so Brown flew to Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital in Malvern and visited him Sunday.
Brown autographed several items for Schoettle, visited with hospital staff and gave Schoettle tickets to next year’s show.
Schoettle said there was “no singing, we just talked.”
Brown had heard about Schoettle’s accident and him missing the concert from a Facebook post from a friend of the teen’s family.