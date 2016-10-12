LONDON (AP) — British singer Lily Allen has apologized for Britain’s handling of the migrant crisis on a visit to a slum-like camp in northern France.
She said Wednesday she was sorry “on behalf of my country” after visiting refugees in Calais who are trying to enter Britain.
Allen was moved to tears after meeting a 13-year-old boy from Afghanistan who told her he was trying to be reunited with his father in England. She told him Britain had put him in danger by bombing Afghanistan, putting him in the hands of Taliban extremists, and having him risk his life trying to get to Britain.
The French government plans to dismantle the site and disperse its occupants. The first group of migrants is expected to be moved as soon as next week.
