SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist John Legend has helped dedicate an Ohio theater named in his honor.

The Springfield News-Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2dC19fR ) Legend spoke Sunday at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently renovated theater. He also performed several songs in the updated performance space.

Legend, a Springfield native, donated $500,000 for the project.

At Sunday’s ceremony, the singer recalled memories of growing up and performing in the city. He said he wants to extend opportunities to young people living there.

The 680-seat John Legend Theater is housed at the Springfield Center of Innovation: The Dome.

Students from multiple districts will have the chance to use the theater and learn how to run a production.

The Dome was once a high school and is now home to several education programs.

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com