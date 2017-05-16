SINGAPORE (AP) — A fire at Singapore’s Changi Airport has caused the closure of a terminal and lengthy delays as passengers and flights are moved.

The airport said smoke began issuing from air vents in Terminal 2 late Tuesday afternoon and evacuation of the terminal was begun.

It said it had identified the cause of the fire, but did not give further details.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force said firefighters arrived within minutes and put out a small fire. Three people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The airport said flights were moved to another terminal and significant delays were expected.

A record 58.7 million passengers used the airport’s three terminals last year. A new terminal is to be opened later this year.