CHICAGO (AP) — A teenage blogger from Singapore who was granted U.S. asylum remains detained in a Wisconsin facility with few clues of when he’ll be released.
A Chicago immigration judge granted Amos Yee’s asylum request Friday. The 18-year-old came to the U.S. after blog posts criticizing his government landed him in jail.
The judge ruled there was evidence showing Yee suffered persecution in Singapore and had a “well-founded fear” of being persecuted upon return.
Attorney Sandra Grossman initially said Yee could be released Monday. Her office said Wednesday it appears Yee will stay detained while federal authorities consider appealing. Some immigration experts say that’s unusual.
Most Read Stories
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Knife-wielding man in custody after downtown standoff VIEW
- Amazon tries to bag a big chunk of grocery market with Seattle pickup locations WATCH
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
Department of Homeland Security attorneys have 30 days to file an appeal. They declined comment.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the agency doesn’t comment on pending cases.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.