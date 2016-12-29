BERLIN (AP) — A flight simulator has caught fire in an office building at the Frankfurt airport, forcing some 200 people to evacuate.
The fire service says one person was taken to a hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation. The blaze on Thursday was extinguished within 45 minutes.
Police told German news agency dpa that a technical fault likely was to blame for the fire at the building belonging to German airline Condor.
Firefighters say the simulator, much of which burned out, contained a replica passenger cabin.
