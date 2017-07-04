Danish diplomat Casper Klynge will start a new job in August as the world’s first high-tech ambassador.

WASHINGTON — In August, Denmark’s newly appointed ambassador to high-tech will settle into California’s Silicon Valley and staff his embassy, a novel diplomatic outpost that recognizes the global clout U.S. high-tech companies now wield.

Then he’ll begin some unusual quasi-diplomatic meetings.

“We don’t know what the tech companies will say when we come knocking on their doors,” said Casper Klynge, the Danish diplomat. “I won’t be handing over my credentials. I won’t be handing over a letter from the Danish queen to, you know, the CEO of Facebook or Google.”

What Klynge will be doing as the world’s first high-tech ambassador is engaging companies that expand by the week. Facebook last week hit 2 billion monthly global users. Google handles nearly four of every five internet searches worldwide. Apple is the world’s most valuable company, and is in a race with Amazon and Google to be the first $1 trillion company in market capitalization.

“The companies are increasingly becoming almost superpowers on a global scale,” said Klynge, who spoke via Skype from Jakarta, Indonesia, where he concludes a stint as Denmark’s ambassador.

Denmark, with a population of less than 6 million people, is one of the wealthier countries in Europe. Several U.S. high-tech firms have plans to build, or are in the process of building, big data centers there.

The high-tech firms have economic clout, but also a voice on global issues such as climate change and the fight against terrorism. Throw in concerns about cybersecurity and privacy, and some nations see the high-tech behemoths as approaching something akin to sovereign status.

For now, Denmark is the sole country with a diplomatic envoy to Silicon Valley. But Klynge may not be alone for long, some observers say.

That’s because digital matters are “central to the economic, social and security interests of almost all nations,” said Damien Spry, a digital-diplomacy researcher affiliated with the Lowy Institute, Australia’s leading think tank. Governments juggle whether to deal with such issues through international cooperation, domestic regulation or directly with the companies themselves.

“So, expect to see more digital ambassadors or cyber ambassadors, in function if not in name,” Spry said in an email.

Jurisdictional issues — sometimes involving data storage, privacy or objectionable content — complicate such decisions, compelling foreign leaders to seek direct contact with tech titans.

Industry veterans downplay any significance to the Danish diplomatic move, saying big high-tech companies have been engaged globally for years. “The internet, by its very nature, crosses borders, cultures and economies, and that necessitates internet companies working with a broad group of stakeholders, including governments,” said Abigail Slater, general counsel for the Internet Association, a Washington-based advocacy group representing nearly 40 high-tech firms.

Not all has been smooth sailing between Europe and U.S. tech companies. European Union (EU) antitrust regulators leveled a $2.7 billion fine against Google on June 27 for anti-competitive practices, charging that the Mountain View, California, company steers consumers unfairly to its own shopping platform, giving rivals lower placement.

The fine, while more than twice as large as any prior EU antitrust penalty, is only a fraction of the $92 billion in cash that Google’s parent, Alphabet, had on hand at the end of March.

While prevailing U.S. views of Silicon Valley are largely rosy, there is a downside on matters like data privacy, and a few voices sound notes of concern.

“You have companies like Google and Facebook and Amazon which have access to what you’re doing, what you’re buying, where you’re going, who you’re talking to. Literally, it’s really pervasive,” said Casey Oppenheim, co-founder of Disconnect.me, a software company aiming to help people control their personal data and protect privacy.

Klynge, the Danish ambassador, said Denmark shares some of these concerns and that data collection may occur “perhaps in a more fundamental way than most of us recognize on a daily basis.”

Still, he said his appointment has a more positive orientation. “This is not an initiative out of tech fear. On the contrary, it’s an initiative that builds upon a basis that technology and innovation and digital solutions bring new opportunities to the world,” said Klynge, who is a political scientist by training.

Klynge said he will oversee a core embassy staff of five or six people, operating alongside an existing Danish innovation center in Silicon Valley. A satellite office will operate in Asia, perhaps China.

“We have a global mandate, contrary to all other Danish embassies abroad,” he said.