LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Signs seeking information about the death of a 7-year-old Kentucky boy hit by a stray bullet as he sat inside his home have been taken down, prompting concern from his family.

News outlets report at least five signs asking people to call Louisville Metro police with tips about the May killing of Dequante Hobbs Jr. have disappeared within a week of being put up June 13.

He was killed when the bullet came through a window. Police said a fight at a dice game in the yard of a nearby home led to the shooting.

The boy’s family believes the sign may have been taken down by someone who knows the shooter. His mother, Micheshia Norment, said the sign removal is disturbing.

No arrests have been made in the case.