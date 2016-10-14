SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Organizers will hold a public memorial Saturday for the last resident of an old Chinese shrimping village in Northern California’s Marin County.

Frank Quan was days from his 91st birthday when he died of natural causes in August at China Camp State Park.

His fishing village was among more than two dozen around the San Francisco Bay Area that provided sanctuary for immigrants fleeing anti-Chinese sentiment in the 19th century.

China Camp housed hundreds of immigrants at its height in the 1880s, but dwindled in size as authorities passed discriminatory laws that hurt the Chinese shrimping industry. The village became a state park in the 1970s.

The World War II veteran is scheduled to be honored with a U.S. Navy flag ceremony and music from the 1940s, his favorite.