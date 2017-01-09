SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy has been fatally shot during a hunting trip in northern Tennessee.
Adams Fire Chief Ray Brown says the boy was shot in the side by a 20-gauge shotgun.
Robertson County Emergency Management Services Assistant Director Russell Gupton says the boy was accidentally shot Sunday afternoon at the Three Feathers Hunting Preserve in Cedar Hill.
It is unclear how the shooting occurred or who was with the boy at the time. He was not immediately identified, and no charges were immediately filed.
Gupton says initial reports indicated he was 12, but records from Robertson EMS say the child was 11 and lived in Clarksville.
Three Feathers’ website says the preserve specializes in private hunts for game birds.
