FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mall has been evacuated after a fight sent a crowd of after-Christmas shoppers fleeing.
Fayetteville Police Lt. Todd Joyce says police were called to Cross Creek Mall around 5 p.m. Monday because of a disturbance. He says some teenagers were apparently involved in a fight at the mall.
He said officers found no one injured from the altercation. He says there’s no evidence shots were fired, even though some witnesses thought they heard a gunshot. Witnesses tell media outlets that there was chaos as hundreds tried to flee the mall
Joyce says no arrests have been made, but police are reviewing mall security video to see if charges are warranted.
He says emergency medical personnel were called to assist someone who had a medical episode while fleeing.
