COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A deputy police chief says a female officer has been stabbed inside a Walmart store in Columbia, South Carolina, while responding to a shoplifting call.

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly tells WACH-TV (http://bit.ly/2hmauXs ) the incident took place just before 10 p.m. at the store on Bush River Road. Kelly says the officer pursued the male suspect, who fled.

Police were reviewing surveillance footage and were using several helicopters to search for the man.

___

