SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The families of three of the four people fatally shot at a South Carolina motorcycle shop in 2003 have sued the man charged in their deaths.

Court records show the wrongful death lawsuit against Todd Kohlhepp was filed Friday. The former real estate agent faces seven murder charges — the killings at the Superbike shop in Spartanburg County, and the more recent slayings of two couples whom police say Kohlhepp lured to his property last year.

Authorities say Kohlhepp kept one woman alive chained in a storage container for two months before his arrest in November.

The families of Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy and Brian Lucas are asking for unspecified damages in the wrongful death suit. The family of the fourth victim, Chris Sherbert, isn’t involved in the suit.