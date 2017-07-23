Share story

By
The Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of killing five people in a shooting rampage in northern New Mexico last month has twice attempted to escape from the Rio Arriba County jail and also assaulted a guard.

County Sheriff James Lujan told the Santa Fe New Mexican (http://bit.ly/2vNuTMx) authorities are hoping to get 21-year-old Damian Herrera transferred to a New Mexico Department of Corrections facility.

Lujan calls Herrera a danger and a menace to the county jail.

Herrera remains held without bond as he faces five open counts of murder.

He’s accused of shooting his stepfather, younger brother and mother at their La Madera home and then fleeing in the family’s vehicle.

Authorities say Herrera later fatally shot a Tres Piedras man and killed a man at a gas station in Abiquiu.

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com

