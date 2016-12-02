Share story

BOSTON (AP) — The British man sentenced to life in prison for trying to detonate explosives in his shoe on a trans-Atlantic flight in 2001 says he can’t afford the $250,000 fine that was part of his sentence.

Richard Reid has asked a federal judge in Boston to declare him bankrupt.

The Boston Herald (http://bit.ly/2gul6GG ) reports that the 43-year-old Reid writes: “I am not now, nor will I — I believe — ever be, able to pay this fine.”

Reid contacted Judge William Young after receiving notice last month reminding him the payment is past due.

Young on Thursday told prosecutors they have until Dec. 16 to respond to Reid’s request to have the fine forgiven.

Reid tried to set off the bomb on a Paris-to-Miami American Airlines flight. The plane was diverted to Boston.

