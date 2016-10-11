Nation & World Shiite Muslims observe Ashura tradition Originally published October 11, 2016 at 8:48 pm Children in Islamabad, Pakistan, watch a procession of men flagellating themselves with chains and blades Tuesday in observance of Ashura, a Shiite Muslim festival commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the Iraqi city of Karbala in the seventh century. (T. MUGHAL/EPA) Shiite Muslims around the world are observing Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein in the seventh century. Share story By Seattle Times staffThe Seattle Times Seattle Times staff Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryColorado’s Glenn says he’s ‘suspended’ Trump endorsement
