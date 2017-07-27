SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Native American writer Sherman Alexie is scheduled to speak in Santa Fe after announcing he was canceling a book tour from his new intense memoir about his mother.

The Seattle poet and novelist is slated to speak Friday at the Institute of American Indian Arts as part of school’s creative writing program’s summer reading series. It is one of the few engagements he’s keeping follow his public, heartfelt announcement.

Alexie had been on a book tour in the United States to promote his memoir, “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me.” He had given a number of interviews in the U.S. and Canada, and often sobbed when recounting his tense relationship with his mother.

Earlier this month, he wrote in a Facebook post he was canceling the tour.