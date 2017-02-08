MERAUX, La. (AP) — A spokeswoman for the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office says a fire at the Valero refinery in Louisiana has been brought under control, and no injuries have been reported.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kim Gritter tells The Advocate that streets in the area have reopened after the Wednesday morning blaze.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Valero personnel were handling the response, with fire department crews on standby at the site in case they were needed.
WVUE-TV reports that the fire was in an area of the plant that few workers frequent.
Meraux is about 12 miles from New Orleans.
