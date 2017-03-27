THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a shotgun, ammunition and bomb-making materials were found at the home of an 18-year-old student planning an attack at her high school.
The Frederick County sheriff’s office said in a statement Monday that one of the teen’s parents notified Catoctin High School officials Thursday of a potential threat and Nichole Cevario was removed from a classroom. She was later taken to a hospital for an evaluation. Officials say she’ll be charged with two destructive device offenses when she’s released.
Officials say Cevario acquired the materials, compiled details about school emergency procedures and worked up a timeline. They say her journal showed she set a date in April for the attack and planned to die.
Her attorney, Alan Winik, declined to comment.
