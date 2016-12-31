LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a South Florida man who was armed with a knife.

In a statement, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to the Loxahatchee home early Saturday about a man threatening family members with a knife.

Barbera said the man refused to comply with the deputies’ commands. She said one deputy used a “non-lethal weapon” to knock the man to the ground.

According to Barbera, the man jumped up and lunged at deputies attempting to arrest him. Barbera said that’s when one deputy shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the deputy and the man weren’t released. Barbera said in an email that both were white. The deputy was on paid administrative leave.