SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says an officer has been shot.
The department says the shooting happened Wednesday in Sacramento but it has not publicly identified what agency the officer works for.
Officials have not released details on the officer’s condition or whether they are seeking any suspects in the shooting.
There is a heavy police presence in the area, and police temporarily shut down nearby traffic.
Mike Ataya, who works at a nearby car dealership, says he heard gunfire around noon.
The Sacramento Police Department and California Highway Patrol are also at the scene.