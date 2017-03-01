BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A deputy has shot a man accused of robbing a customer inside a Baton Rouge gas station.
Media outlets report the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Jeremy Blouin was charged Wednesday with armed robbery.
Arrest records say Blouin followed a customer into a RaceTrac bathroom, put what appeared to be a gun to the victim’s head and took money before fleeing.
Deputies spotted Blouin in a parking lot, where documents say he began fighting deputies and a deputy shot Blouin in the arm. No deputies were hurt.
Most Read Stories
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Nearly half of local millennials consider moving as Seattle-area home costs soar again
- At $2,200 each, tiny houses can shelter the homeless | Op-Ed
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Superwealthy entrepreneur decides to 'go all out' with property-tax plan to fight Seattle homelessness
Officials say Blouin escaped again but was recaptured. Deputies recovered over $400 in cash and a lighter designed to look like a pistol.
Blouin was treated at a hospital and released back to deputies. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.