COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal investigators say a South Carolina deputy coerced an 11-year-old girl into sending him a nude picture, then told her to send more naked photographs or he would show the first one to others.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said in a statement he fired sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Wilbanks, who was charged Friday with production of child pornography. Wilbanks had been a deputy for 18 years.
Homeland Security Special Agent Steven Miles says in a sworn statement that Wilbanks posed as a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “Redneck Rick” on social media and talked to the girl, who said she was 12. Wilbanks’ age wasn’t immediately available.
Miles says the girl sent about a dozen pornographic images to Wilbanks and was crying in many of them.
Court records didn’t indicate if Wilbanks has a lawyer.
